Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
12 (32.43%)
Loss Trades:
25 (67.57%)
Best trade:
7.14 USD
Worst trade:
-4.17 USD
Gross Profit:
29.66 USD (4 284 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.33 USD (6 676 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (4.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.14 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
21.63%
Max deposit load:
1.54%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Short Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-1.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-21.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.93 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.65 USD
Maximal:
23.87 USD (15.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.45% (23.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.78% (4.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-19
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.14 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 2783
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.35 × 534
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.97 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.78 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|4.27 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.43 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.47 × 540
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.83 × 54
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.21 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.50 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|11.50 × 4
|
Swissquote-Server
|25.00 × 1
Zen Trader EA performance.
Trading on USDJPY pair.
No reviews
