SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / InvestZone
Surya Diansyah

InvestZone

Surya Diansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
1 / 2K USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 111%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
105 (47.08%)
Loss Trades:
118 (52.91%)
Best trade:
228.85 USD
Worst trade:
-114.24 USD
Gross Profit:
13 083.56 USD (315 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 948.33 USD (225 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 074.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 074.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
63.55%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.79
Long Trades:
148 (66.37%)
Short Trades:
75 (33.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
18.54 USD
Average Profit:
124.61 USD
Average Loss:
-75.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-605.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-605.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-0.10%
Annual Forecast:
-1.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 091.20 USD (18.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.66% (898.32 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (179.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
CADJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
NZDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
EURJPY 366
USDJPY 204
GBPJPY 176
CHFJPY 25
CADJPY 9
AUDJPY -59
NZDJPY 176
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
EURJPY 4.8K
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 1K
CADJPY 0
AUDJPY -914
NZDJPY 3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
No MC Strategy!!! 

Each position always have SL & TP

Risk Reward ratio min = 1:1 and max = 1:3

Please use proportional lot based on this signal balance.

Announcement : 

This account will be merged with my 2nd account (InvestZone 2) in January 2026.
Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346980

No reviews
2025.12.11 01:11 2025.12.11 01:11:05  

This account will be merged with my 2nd account (InvestZone 2) in January 2026.

2025.11.17 23:39
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 19:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.13 23:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 13:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 12:45
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 20:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.01 07:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 01:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.04 02:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 03:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.09 02:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.09 02:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
InvestZone
39 USD per month
111%
1
2K
USD
0
USD
35
0%
223
47%
64%
1.46
18.54
USD
20%
1:200
