- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
105 (47.08%)
Loss Trades:
118 (52.91%)
Best trade:
228.85 USD
Worst trade:
-114.24 USD
Gross Profit:
13 083.56 USD (315 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 948.33 USD (225 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 074.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 074.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
63.55%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.79
Long Trades:
148 (66.37%)
Short Trades:
75 (33.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
18.54 USD
Average Profit:
124.61 USD
Average Loss:
-75.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-605.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-605.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-0.10%
Annual Forecast:
-1.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 091.20 USD (18.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.66% (898.32 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (179.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|185
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|EURJPY
|366
|USDJPY
|204
|GBPJPY
|176
|CHFJPY
|25
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|-59
|NZDJPY
|176
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|EURJPY
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|-914
|NZDJPY
|3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +228.85 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 074.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -605.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No MC Strategy!!!
Each position always have SL & TP
Risk Reward ratio min = 1:1 and max = 1:3
Please use proportional lot based on this signal balance.
Announcement :
This account will be merged with my 2nd account (InvestZone 2) in January 2026.
Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346980
This account will be merged with my 2nd account (InvestZone 2) in January 2026.
