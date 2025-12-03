- Growth
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
21 (35.59%)
Loss Trades:
38 (64.41%)
Best trade:
199.00 USD
Worst trade:
-106.12 USD
Gross Profit:
2 964.27 USD (68 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 261.35 USD (74 590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (591.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
595.86 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
83.69%
Max deposit load:
10.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
41 (69.49%)
Short Trades:
18 (30.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-5.04 USD
Average Profit:
141.16 USD
Average Loss:
-85.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-566.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-566.54 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
717.54 USD
Maximal:
1 075.46 USD (20.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.07% (1 075.46 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (109.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-149
|EURJPY
|-64
|AUDJPY
|34
|CADJPY
|-150
|NZDJPY
|135
|GBPJPY
|-95
|CHFJPY
|85
|USDJPY
|-93
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +199.00 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +591.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -566.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No MC Strategy!!!
InvestZone 2nd Account
Each position always have SL & TP
Risk Reward ratio min = 1:1 and max = 1:3
Please use proportional lot based on this signal balance.
No reviews
