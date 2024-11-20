- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 061
Profit Trades:
743 (36.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 318 (63.95%)
Best trade:
822.11 USD
Worst trade:
-65.80 USD
Gross Profit:
35 707.45 USD (25 581 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 394.04 USD (25 312 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (664.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.52 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.56%
Max deposit load:
13.29%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.67
Long Trades:
1 163 (56.43%)
Short Trades:
898 (43.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
48.06 USD
Average Loss:
-23.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-497.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-497.55 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-5.67%
Annual Forecast:
-70.93%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
447.52 USD
Maximal:
1 447.49 USD (24.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.07% (1 358.04 USD)
By Equity:
2.58% (114.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|230
|ETHUSD
|189
|XAUUSD
|178
|GBPUSD
|176
|GBPJPY
|154
|USDJPY
|153
|JP225
|150
|DE40
|134
|USDCNH
|125
|HK50
|123
|US30
|118
|USTEC
|83
|XAUJPY
|77
|US500
|67
|TSLA.NAS
|37
|CADJPY
|25
|AUDJPY
|20
|NVDA.NAS
|8
|EURUSD
|4
|XAUEUR
|3
|BABA.NYSE
|3
|COIN.NAS
|2
|RMS.PAR
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.3K
|ETHUSD
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|-423
|GBPJPY
|-16
|USDJPY
|570
|JP225
|178
|DE40
|-10
|USDCNH
|-194
|HK50
|889
|US30
|-542
|USTEC
|-310
|XAUJPY
|280
|US500
|-152
|TSLA.NAS
|828
|CADJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|-17
|NVDA.NAS
|189
|EURUSD
|70
|XAUEUR
|-28
|BABA.NYSE
|-104
|COIN.NAS
|67
|RMS.PAR
|-46
|XAGUSD
|52
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-674K
|ETHUSD
|133K
|XAUUSD
|101K
|GBPUSD
|-932
|GBPJPY
|-522
|USDJPY
|21K
|JP225
|408K
|DE40
|168K
|USDCNH
|963
|HK50
|661K
|US30
|-405K
|USTEC
|-175K
|XAUJPY
|35K
|US500
|-11K
|TSLA.NAS
|13K
|CADJPY
|757
|AUDJPY
|-1.9K
|NVDA.NAS
|19K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|XAUEUR
|-2.8K
|BABA.NYSE
|-787
|COIN.NAS
|16K
|RMS.PAR
|-38K
|XAGUSD
|893
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +822.11 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -497.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 74
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 15
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5656
单笔1%
IC MT5平台
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
180%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
183
94%
2 061
36%
95%
1.17
2.58
USD
USD
27%
1:500
cannot copy stocks instruments