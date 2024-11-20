SignalsSections
Min Wei Huang

DKT07

Min Wei Huang
1 review
Reliability
183 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2022 180%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 061
Profit Trades:
743 (36.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 318 (63.95%)
Best trade:
822.11 USD
Worst trade:
-65.80 USD
Gross Profit:
35 707.45 USD (25 581 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 394.04 USD (25 312 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (664.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.52 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.56%
Max deposit load:
13.29%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.67
Long Trades:
1 163 (56.43%)
Short Trades:
898 (43.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
48.06 USD
Average Loss:
-23.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-497.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-497.55 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-5.67%
Annual Forecast:
-70.93%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
447.52 USD
Maximal:
1 447.49 USD (24.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.07% (1 358.04 USD)
By Equity:
2.58% (114.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 230
ETHUSD 189
XAUUSD 178
GBPUSD 176
GBPJPY 154
USDJPY 153
JP225 150
DE40 134
USDCNH 125
HK50 123
US30 118
USTEC 83
XAUJPY 77
US500 67
TSLA.NAS 37
CADJPY 25
AUDJPY 20
NVDA.NAS 8
EURUSD 4
XAUEUR 3
BABA.NYSE 3
COIN.NAS 2
RMS.PAR 1
XAGUSD 1



Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.3K
ETHUSD 1.2K
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD -423
GBPJPY -16
USDJPY 570
JP225 178
DE40 -10
USDCNH -194
HK50 889
US30 -542
USTEC -310
XAUJPY 280
US500 -152
TSLA.NAS 828
CADJPY 18
AUDJPY -17
NVDA.NAS 189
EURUSD 70
XAUEUR -28
BABA.NYSE -104
COIN.NAS 67
RMS.PAR -46
XAGUSD 52



Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -674K
ETHUSD 133K
XAUUSD 101K
GBPUSD -932
GBPJPY -522
USDJPY 21K
JP225 408K
DE40 168K
USDCNH 963
HK50 661K
US30 -405K
USTEC -175K
XAUJPY 35K
US500 -11K
TSLA.NAS 13K
CADJPY 757
AUDJPY -1.9K
NVDA.NAS 19K
EURUSD 1.2K
XAUEUR -2.8K
BABA.NYSE -787
COIN.NAS 16K
RMS.PAR -38K
XAGUSD 893



  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +822.11 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -497.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 74
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 15
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5656
143 more...
单笔1%

IC MT5平台

Average rating:
Daryn Doldashev
4655
Daryn Doldashev 2024.11.20 08:50   

cannot copy stocks instruments

2025.05.18 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.13 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.08 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.17 13:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 420 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.08.09 10:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.07.14 10:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 386 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.07.06 16:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.07.03 17:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 375 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.06.26 04:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 368 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.20 16:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.17 03:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.14 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.31 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.31 09:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.30 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 280 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.29 20:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.29 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.28 21:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DKT07
50 USD per month
180%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
183
94%
2 061
36%
95%
1.17
2.58
USD
27%
1:500
