- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MET-PE: MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int
MET-PE exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.77 and at a high of 24.92.
Follow MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MET-PE stock price today?
MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int stock is priced at 24.80 today. It trades within -0.32%, yesterday's close was 24.88, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of MET-PE shows these updates.
Does MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int stock pay dividends?
MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int is currently valued at 24.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.13% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PE movements.
How to buy MET-PE stock?
You can buy MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int shares at the current price of 24.80. Orders are usually placed near 24.80 or 25.10, while 46 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow MET-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MET-PE stock?
Investing in MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int involves considering the yearly range 23.10 - 25.31 and current price 24.80. Many compare 1.27% and 5.13% before placing orders at 24.80 or 25.10. Explore the MET-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 25.31. Within 23.10 - 25.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int performance using the live chart.
What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PE) over the year was 23.10. Comparing it with the current 24.80 and 23.10 - 25.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MET-PE stock split?
MetLife Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.88, and 5.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.88
- Open
- 24.84
- Bid
- 24.80
- Ask
- 25.10
- Low
- 24.77
- High
- 24.92
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- 1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.13%
- Year Change
- 5.13%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev