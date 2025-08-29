QuotesSections
Currencies / LOW
Back to US Stock Market

LOW: Lowe's Companies Inc

270.20 USD 2.09 (0.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LOW exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 269.41 and at a high of 273.27.

Follow Lowe's Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOW News

Daily Range
269.41 273.27
Year Range
206.38 287.02
Previous Close
272.29
Open
272.65
Bid
270.20
Ask
270.50
Low
269.41
High
273.27
Volume
1.217 K
Daily Change
-0.77%
Month Change
5.53%
6 Months Change
16.61%
Year Change
0.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%