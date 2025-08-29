Currencies / LOW
LOW: Lowe's Companies Inc
270.20 USD 2.09 (0.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOW exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 269.41 and at a high of 273.27.
Follow Lowe's Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LOW News
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Home Depot Digital Sales Jump 12%: Is Online Edge a Moat?
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Jacobs says QXO can thrive even as giants Home Depot and Lowe’s loom over deals
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is a Trending Stock
- How Home Depot's GMS Acquisition Redefines Its Pro Contractor Reach
- Wall Street's record rise spurs growth of covered call strategies
- Wall Street’s record rise spurs growth of covered call strategies
- Jefferies Backs Nike, Lowe's as Top Stock Picks
- Dell Technologies Gains 6% in 3 Months: Time to Buy the Stock?
- RH Gears to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Lowe's Stock: Pro-Market Expansion, Digital Momentum And Rate Cuts Drive Upside (NYSE:LOW)
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks Analysts Say Could Quietly Outperform Google Stock - TipRanks.com
- Home Depot Stock Up 10% in 3 Months: Is Holding Still the Best Move?
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Pro vs. DIY: Which Customer Segment Will Power Lowe's in 2025?
- How Will Home Depot Balance Debt, Capex and Shareholder Payouts?
- How to Play Back-to-School Season With ETFs & Stocks
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Stifel maintains Lowe’s stock at Hold with $275 price target
- Stifel raises Hillman Solutions stock price target to $12 on strong results
Daily Range
269.41 273.27
Year Range
206.38 287.02
- Previous Close
- 272.29
- Open
- 272.65
- Bid
- 270.20
- Ask
- 270.50
- Low
- 269.41
- High
- 273.27
- Volume
- 1.217 K
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 5.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.61%
- Year Change
- 0.07%
