LHX: L3Harris Technologies Inc
283.77 USD 1.83 (0.65%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LHX exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 282.26 and at a high of 286.81.
Follow L3Harris Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
282.26 286.81
Year Range
193.09 286.81
- Previous Close
- 281.94
- Open
- 283.05
- Bid
- 283.77
- Ask
- 284.07
- Low
- 282.26
- High
- 286.81
- Volume
- 838
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.48%
- Year Change
- 19.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%