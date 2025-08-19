QuotesSections
Currencies / LHX
LHX: L3Harris Technologies Inc

283.77 USD 1.83 (0.65%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LHX exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 282.26 and at a high of 286.81.

Daily Range
282.26 286.81
Year Range
193.09 286.81
Previous Close
281.94
Open
283.05
Bid
283.77
Ask
284.07
Low
282.26
High
286.81
Volume
838
Daily Change
0.65%
Month Change
2.22%
6 Months Change
35.48%
Year Change
19.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%