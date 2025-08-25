Valute / LHX
LHX: L3Harris Technologies Inc
283.94 USD 1.19 (0.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LHX ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 281.75 e ad un massimo di 284.45.
Segui le dinamiche di L3Harris Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
281.75 284.45
Intervallo Annuale
193.09 286.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 282.75
- Apertura
- 283.50
- Bid
- 283.94
- Ask
- 284.24
- Minimo
- 281.75
- Massimo
- 284.45
- Volume
- 833
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.72%
20 settembre, sabato