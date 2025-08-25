QuotazioniSezioni
LHX: L3Harris Technologies Inc

283.94 USD 1.19 (0.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LHX ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 281.75 e ad un massimo di 284.45.

Segui le dinamiche di L3Harris Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
281.75 284.45
Intervallo Annuale
193.09 286.81
Chiusura Precedente
282.75
Apertura
283.50
Bid
283.94
Ask
284.24
Minimo
281.75
Massimo
284.45
Volume
833
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
2.28%
Variazione Semestrale
35.56%
Variazione Annuale
19.72%
