LAKE: Lakeland Industries Inc
14.59 USD 0.10 (0.69%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAKE exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.49 and at a high of 14.87.
Follow Lakeland Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LAKE News
- Lakeland Industries acquires two PPE service companies for $9.5 million
- Lakeland Industries secures $5.6 million contract with Hong Kong fire dept
- DA Davidson lowers Lakeland Industries stock price target on tariff headwinds
- Lakeland Revenue Jumps 36% in Fiscal Q2
- Lakeland Industries earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lakeland Industries Q2 2026 slides: Record revenue growth despite margin pressure
- Lakeland Reports Record Q2 Revenue Surge
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Lakeland Industries sells Alabama warehouse for $6.1 million
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lakeland delivers $3.1 million fire boot order to Italian firefighters
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Lakeland Industries to close two facilities in cost-cutting move
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lakeland Industries stock
- Lakeland Industries added to Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes
- Lakeland's Challenging 1Q26 Provides Opportunity If You Believe in Management
- Lakeland Industries CEO Jenkins buys $13,140 in Lake stock
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter - Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
- Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LAKE)
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.49 14.87
Year Range
12.76 27.28
- Previous Close
- 14.49
- Open
- 14.49
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Low
- 14.49
- High
- 14.87
- Volume
- 326
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- -2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.88%
- Year Change
- -27.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%