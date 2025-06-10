Moedas / LAKE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LAKE: Lakeland Industries Inc
14.87 USD 0.31 (2.13%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LAKE para hoje mudou para 2.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.77 e o mais alto foi 15.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lakeland Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAKE Notícias
- Lakeland Industries adquire duas empresas de serviços de EPI por US$ 9,5 milhões
- Lakeland Industries acquires two PPE service companies for $9.5 million
- Lakeland Industries garante contrato de US$ 5,6 milhões com corpo de bombeiros de Hong Kong
- Lakeland Industries secures $5.6 million contract with Hong Kong fire dept
- DA Davidson lowers Lakeland Industries stock price target on tariff headwinds
- Lakeland Revenue Jumps 36% in Fiscal Q2
- Lakeland Industries earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lakeland Industries Q2 2026 slides: Record revenue growth despite margin pressure
- Lakeland Reports Record Q2 Revenue Surge
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Lakeland Industries sells Alabama warehouse for $6.1 million
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lakeland delivers $3.1 million fire boot order to Italian firefighters
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Lakeland Industries to close two facilities in cost-cutting move
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lakeland Industries stock
- Lakeland Industries added to Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes
- Lakeland's Challenging 1Q26 Provides Opportunity If You Believe in Management
- Lakeland Industries CEO Jenkins buys $13,140 in Lake stock
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter - Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
- Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Faixa diária
14.77 15.14
Faixa anual
12.76 27.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.56
- Open
- 14.77
- Bid
- 14.87
- Ask
- 15.17
- Low
- 14.77
- High
- 15.14
- Volume
- 318
- Mudança diária
- 2.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -26.50%
- Mudança anual
- -25.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh