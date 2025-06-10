Valute / LAKE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LAKE: Lakeland Industries Inc
14.65 USD 0.22 (1.48%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAKE ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.58 e ad un massimo di 14.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Lakeland Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAKE News
- Lakeland Industries acquisisce due aziende di servizi PPE per 9,5 milioni di dollari
- Lakeland Industries acquires two PPE service companies for $9.5 million
- Lakeland Industries si aggiudica un contratto da 5,6 milioni di dollari con i vigili del fuoco di Hong Kong
- Lakeland Industries secures $5.6 million contract with Hong Kong fire dept
- DA Davidson lowers Lakeland Industries stock price target on tariff headwinds
- Lakeland Revenue Jumps 36% in Fiscal Q2
- Lakeland Industries earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lakeland Industries Q2 2026 slides: Record revenue growth despite margin pressure
- Lakeland Reports Record Q2 Revenue Surge
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Lakeland Industries sells Alabama warehouse for $6.1 million
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lakeland delivers $3.1 million fire boot order to Italian firefighters
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Lakeland Industries to close two facilities in cost-cutting move
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lakeland Industries stock
- Lakeland Industries added to Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes
- Lakeland's Challenging 1Q26 Provides Opportunity If You Believe in Management
- Lakeland Industries CEO Jenkins buys $13,140 in Lake stock
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter - Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
- Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.58 14.84
Intervallo Annuale
12.76 27.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.87
- Apertura
- 14.81
- Bid
- 14.65
- Ask
- 14.95
- Minimo
- 14.58
- Massimo
- 14.84
- Volume
- 579
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.75%
21 settembre, domenica