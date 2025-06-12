货币 / LAKE
LAKE: Lakeland Industries Inc
14.60 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAKE汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点14.52和高点14.90进行交易。
关注Lakeland Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LAKE新闻
- Lakeland Industries以950万美元收购两家个人防护装备服务公司
- Lakeland Industries acquires two PPE service companies for $9.5 million
- 莱克兰工业获得香港消防处价值560万美元合同
- Lakeland Industries secures $5.6 million contract with Hong Kong fire dept
- DA Davidson lowers Lakeland Industries stock price target on tariff headwinds
- Lakeland Revenue Jumps 36% in Fiscal Q2
- 雷克兰医疗工业Q2每股收益及营收逊于预期
- Lakeland Industries earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lakeland Industries Q2 2026 slides: Record revenue growth despite margin pressure
- Lakeland Reports Record Q2 Revenue Surge
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Lakeland Industries sells Alabama warehouse for $6.1 million
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lakeland delivers $3.1 million fire boot order to Italian firefighters
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Lakeland Industries to close two facilities in cost-cutting move
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lakeland Industries stock
- Lakeland Industries added to Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes
- Lakeland's Challenging 1Q26 Provides Opportunity If You Believe in Management
- Lakeland Industries CEO Jenkins buys $13,140 in Lake stock
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter - Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
- Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
日范围
14.52 14.90
年范围
12.76 27.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.59
- 开盘价
- 14.62
- 卖价
- 14.60
- 买价
- 14.90
- 最低价
- 14.52
- 最高价
- 14.90
- 交易量
- 407
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- -2.28%
- 6个月变化
- -27.83%
- 年变化
- -27.00%
