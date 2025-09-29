- Overview
KKRS: KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
KKRS exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.4500 and at a high of 18.5343.
Follow KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KKRS stock price today?
KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock is priced at 18.4650 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 18.5497, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of KKRS shows these updates.
Does KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock pay dividends?
KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 is currently valued at 18.4650. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.45% and USD. View the chart live to track KKRS movements.
How to buy KKRS stock?
You can buy KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 shares at the current price of 18.4650. Orders are usually placed near 18.4650 or 18.4680, while 24 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow KKRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KKRS stock?
Investing in KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 involves considering the yearly range 16.4100 - 20.9000 and current price 18.4650. Many compare 0.63% and 3.16% before placing orders at 18.4650 or 18.4680. Explore the KKRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 20.9000. Within 16.4100 - 20.9000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.5497 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 performance using the live chart.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKRS) over the year was 16.4100. Comparing it with the current 18.4650 and 16.4100 - 20.9000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KKRS stock split?
KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.5497, and -10.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.5497
- Open
- 18.5343
- Bid
- 18.4650
- Ask
- 18.4680
- Low
- 18.4500
- High
- 18.5343
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.16%
- Year Change
- -10.45%
