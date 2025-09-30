시세섹션
KKRS: KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

18.4700 USD 0.0797 (0.43%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KKRS 환율이 오늘 -0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.4500이고 고가는 18.5343이었습니다.

KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is KKRS stock price today?

KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock is priced at 18.4700 today. It trades within -0.43%, yesterday's close was 18.5497, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of KKRS shows these updates.

Does KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock pay dividends?

KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 is currently valued at 18.4700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.43% and USD. View the chart live to track KKRS movements.

How to buy KKRS stock?

You can buy KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 shares at the current price of 18.4700. Orders are usually placed near 18.4700 or 18.4730, while 25 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow KKRS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KKRS stock?

Investing in KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 involves considering the yearly range 16.4100 - 20.9000 and current price 18.4700. Many compare 0.65% and 3.18% before placing orders at 18.4700 or 18.4730. Explore the KKRS price chart live with daily changes.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 20.9000. Within 16.4100 - 20.9000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.5497 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 performance using the live chart.

What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKRS) over the year was 16.4100. Comparing it with the current 18.4700 and 16.4100 - 20.9000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKRS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KKRS stock split?

KKR Group Finance Co IX LLC 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.5497, and -10.43% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
18.4500 18.5343
년간 변동
16.4100 20.9000
이전 종가
18.5497
시가
18.5343
Bid
18.4700
Ask
18.4730
저가
18.4500
고가
18.5343
볼륨
25
일일 변동
-0.43%
월 변동
0.65%
6개월 변동
3.18%
년간 변동율
-10.43%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4