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JUST: Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
JUST exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.26 and at a high of 111.40.
Follow Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JUST News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Trading Applications for JUST
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JUST stock price today?
Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 111.40 today. It trades within 111.26 - 111.40, yesterday's close was 110.97, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of JUST shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 111.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.31% and USD. View the chart live to track JUST movements.
How to buy JUST stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 111.40. Orders are usually placed near 111.40 or 111.70, while 2 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow JUST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JUST stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.86 - 111.40 and current price 111.40. Many compare 2.81% and 15.18% before placing orders at 111.40 or 111.70. Explore the JUST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 111.40. Within 89.86 - 111.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) over the year was 89.86. Comparing it with the current 111.40 and 89.86 - 111.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JUST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JUST stock split?
Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.97, and 23.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 110.97
- Open
- 111.26
- Bid
- 111.40
- Ask
- 111.70
- Low
- 111.26
- High
- 111.40
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.18%
- Year Change
- 23.31%