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JUST: Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

111.40 USD 0.43 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JUST exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.26 and at a high of 111.40.

Follow Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JUST News

Trading Applications for JUST

Straddle AI MT5
Jestoni Santiago
2.33 (3)
Experts
Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
New Era Gold
Jannie Barwise
5 (2)
Experts
EARLY LAUNCH - VERSION 1.1 is out - $100 for the first 10 copies only. (3 left) This is the first release of New Era Gold, available now at an introductory launch price of $100. New Era Gold is an evolving system. Early buyers lock in the launch price now and receive every future update at no additional cost. If you want New Era Gold, this is the time. The price only goes up from here. NEW ERA GOLD New Era Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 t
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (1)
Indicators
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Einstein de Wall Street
Andres Daniel Pabon Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Who is he?: Peter Tuchman, a stock trader on the NYSE. Why is he famous?: He's known as the "Einstein of Wall Street" because of his physical resemblance to the famous trader and his hairstyle. He's frequently photographed by the media, earning him the nickname "the most photographed trader on Wall Street." His image is often used to illustrate market volatility. Career history: He started in 1985 as a telegraph operator and has held various positions before becoming a stockbroker. AND THIS I
FREE
DoIt Trade Manager MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt Trade Manager - Risk Panel and EA Position Manager for MT5 Finding an entry is only half the job. Many execution mistakes happen in position sizing, partial exits, breakeven, trailing and account protection. DoIt Trade Manager puts the complete workflow on the chart. Plan the risk before entry, execute the order and apply consistent management rules to your manual trades and selected positions opened by other EAs. FREE 7-DAY TRIAL — full panel, MT4 + MT5. Send me a private message and I wil
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Experts
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JUST stock price today?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 111.40 today. It trades within 111.26 - 111.40, yesterday's close was 110.97, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of JUST shows these updates.

Does Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 111.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.31% and USD. View the chart live to track JUST movements.

How to buy JUST stock?

You can buy Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 111.40. Orders are usually placed near 111.40 or 111.70, while 2 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow JUST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JUST stock?

Investing in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.86 - 111.40 and current price 111.40. Many compare 2.81% and 15.18% before placing orders at 111.40 or 111.70. Explore the JUST price chart live with daily changes.

What are Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 111.40. Within 89.86 - 111.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) over the year was 89.86. Comparing it with the current 111.40 and 89.86 - 111.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JUST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JUST stock split?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.97, and 23.31% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
111.26 111.40
Year Range
89.86 111.40
Previous Close
110.97
Open
111.26
Bid
111.40
Ask
111.70
Low
111.26
High
111.40
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
2.81%
6 Months Change
15.18%
Year Change
23.31%
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