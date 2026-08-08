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GOOX: ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF
GOOX exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.61 and at a high of 79.33.
Follow ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOOX stock price today?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 78.20 today. It trades within 77.61 - 79.33, yesterday's close was 79.29, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of GOOX shows these updates.
Does ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 78.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.36% and USD. View the chart live to track GOOX movements.
How to buy GOOX stock?
You can buy ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 78.20. Orders are usually placed near 78.20 or 78.50, while 83 and -0.76% show market activity. Follow GOOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOOX stock?
Investing in ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.42 - 107.49 and current price 78.20. Many compare -6.03% and 23.68% before placing orders at 78.20 or 78.50. Explore the GOOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF in the past year was 107.49. Within 50.42 - 107.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF (GOOX) over the year was 50.42. Comparing it with the current 78.20 and 50.42 - 107.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOOX stock split?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.29, and 23.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.29
- Open
- 78.80
- Bid
- 78.20
- Ask
- 78.50
- Low
- 77.61
- High
- 79.33
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- -1.37%
- Month Change
- -6.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.68%
- Year Change
- 23.36%