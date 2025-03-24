Currencies / CURR
CURR: CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.
1.58 USD 0.02 (1.25%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CURR exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.56 and at a high of 1.60.
Follow CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CURR News
- Currenc Group appoints Kevin Chen as independent director to audit committee
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals closes $15 million IPO on NASDAQ
- Currenc Group founder returns as CEO after Hui steps down
- Currenc Group eliminates $54.6 million in related party debt
- CURRENC earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Currenc Group hires ShareIntel to investigate potential naked short selling
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Initial Jobless Claims Fall - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Why Is Currenc Group Stock (CURR) Down 25% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%
- Currenc Group receives Nasdaq notices for listing rule non-compliance
- Galaxy Payroll Group signs MOU to develop AI-powered HR solutions
- CURRENC and Galaxy Payroll Group Partner to Develop AI-Powered HR Solutions
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month - Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI)
- Currenc Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- InfiniT Acquisition stock plunges to 52-week low of $0.74
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
Daily Range
1.56 1.60
Year Range
0.33 7.07
- Previous Close
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.58
- Ask
- 1.88
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.60
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- -5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.22%
- Year Change
- -37.05%
