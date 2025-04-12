QuotesSections
Currencies / BSJR
Back to US Stock Market

BSJR: Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

22.74 USD 0.09 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSJR exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.73 and at a high of 22.75.

Follow Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSJR News

Daily Range
22.73 22.75
Year Range
21.54 22.86
Previous Close
22.83
Open
22.73
Bid
22.74
Ask
23.04
Low
22.73
High
22.75
Volume
174
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
0.31%
6 Months Change
1.56%
Year Change
0.18%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%