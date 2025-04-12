Currencies / BSJR
BSJR: Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
22.74 USD 0.09 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSJR exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.73 and at a high of 22.75.
Follow Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSJR News
Daily Range
22.73 22.75
Year Range
21.54 22.86
- Previous Close
- 22.83
- Open
- 22.73
- Bid
- 22.74
- Ask
- 23.04
- Low
- 22.73
- High
- 22.75
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.56%
- Year Change
- 0.18%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%