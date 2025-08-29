Currencies / ARCC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARCC: Ares Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
21.31 USD 0.99 (4.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARCC exchange rate has changed by -4.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.14 and at a high of 21.85.
Follow Ares Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARCC News
- Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Busy Bringing Bonds To Market
- Capital Southwest: My Favorite 11% Yield On The Market (NASDAQ:CSWC)
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Dare I Say It, Ares Capital Is About To Cut Its Dividend (NASDAQ:ARCC)
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Ares Capital (ARCC): Should You Buy?
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- Is Ares Capital Stock a Buy Now?
- Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Investors Heavily Search Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Here is What You Need to Know
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts, 9/7/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Ares Capital prices $650 million notes offering at 5.1% due 2031
- How To Strategically Build A Globally Diversified $75,000 Dividend Portfolio
- 1 BDC For 10% Yield Protection, 1 For Alpha
- Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- 2 BDCs That Should Navigate The Dividend Cutting Spree That Could Be Coming
Daily Range
21.14 21.85
Year Range
18.26 23.84
- Previous Close
- 22.30
- Open
- 21.83
- Bid
- 21.31
- Ask
- 21.61
- Low
- 21.14
- High
- 21.85
- Volume
- 12.606 K
- Daily Change
- -4.44%
- Month Change
- -4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.66%
- Year Change
- 1.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%