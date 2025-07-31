Currencies / ALGN
ALGN: Align Technology Inc
132.07 USD 1.01 (0.77%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALGN exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.27 and at a high of 133.21.
Follow Align Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALGN News
- Align Technology at Baird Global Healthcare: Strategic Moves and Market Challenges
- Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Align Technology at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Revenue Adjustments
- Align Technology stock: Stifel reiterates Buy rating on new pricing plans
- Why Is Align Technology (ALGN) Up 9.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- What To Do With Nine Of The Bottom Performing S&P 500 Stocks
- Trump 2.0 At 200 Days: Palantir Surges, Tesla Slumps - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bear of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN)
- Modine Manufacturing and Align Technology have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Align Technology Is A Buy: Secular Headwinds Temporary, Market Dominance Enduring (ALGN)
- Align Technology: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- Align Technology EVP Coletti buys $4.6k in stock
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Is Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Align Technology (ALGN) Loses 34.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- SYK Stock Falls Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, '25 View Up
- Align Technology Sinks on Q2 Miss, Restructuring Plan
- Binance Lists FUN/USDC as FUNToken Strengthens Global Trading Infrastructure
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Why Is Align Technology Falling Today? - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
Daily Range
131.27 133.21
Year Range
127.70 256.22
- Previous Close
- 131.06
- Open
- 131.76
- Bid
- 132.07
- Ask
- 132.37
- Low
- 131.27
- High
- 133.21
- Volume
- 743
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- -4.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.91%
- Year Change
- -48.15%
