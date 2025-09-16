货币 / XAUEUR
XAUEUR: Gold vs Euro
3097.69 EUR 11.26 (0.36%)
版块: 大宗商品 盈利货币: Euro
今日XAUEUR价格已更改-0.36%。当日，以低点3074.18 EUR和高点3114.22 EUR进行交易。
关注黄金vs欧元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去黄金价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
XAUEUR新闻
- Gold scales record high after Fed rate cut
- Gold skyrockets as Fed cuts 25 bps, eyes further easing
- Gold price steadies as Fed decision, Powell press conference loom
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Gold Analysis 17/09: Eyes Cautiously on U.S. Rate (Chart)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts from record highs, $3.660 support on focus
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- UBS says silver poised for all-time high as investors flock to precious metals
- Deutsche Bank raises 2026 gold forecast to $4,000 as bullion hits record highs
- Gold Slips From Record High Before Fed’s Rate Decision
- Gold Forecast 17/09: Continues to Look Strong (Video)
- Fed decision day arrives; General Mills to report - what’s moving markets
- Gold prices tick down from record highs ahead of Fed decision
- Chinese investors are retreating from record-setting gold for booming equities
- Morning Bid: Finally, the Fed
- Tens of thousands protest Dundee’s Ecuador mine project near key water reserve
- Morgan Stanley CIO favors 60/20/20 portfolio strategy with gold as inflation hedge
- Trading Day: Fed clock tick-tock
- Gold hits record high of 3,703 ahead of Fed decision
- Why investors are on high alert for any signs of political interference in this week’s Fed decision
- Record-setting gold is having its best year since the 1970s
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- TSX futures edge lower as Bank of Canada and Fed policy decisions loom large
日范围
3074.18 3114.22
年范围
2361.92 3136.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 3108.95
- 开盘价
- 3108.82
- 卖价
- 3097.69
- 买价
- 3097.99
- 最低价
- 3074.18
- 最高价
- 3114.22
- 交易量
- 153.778 K
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- 5.09%
- 6个月变化
- 7.22%
- 年变化
- 31.03%
