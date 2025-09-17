通貨 / XAUEUR
XAUEUR: Gold vs Euro
3107.07 EUR 15.54 (0.50%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Euro
XAUEURの価格は、本日0.50%変化しました。日中は、3084.27EURの安値と3109.01EURの高値で取引されました。
金vsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、金価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUEURの取引アプリ
Hephaestus EA
Evgenii Aksenov
Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.) The price of 399 USD is a promo
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper は、金（GOLD）とその通貨ペア（XAUUSD、XAUEUR, XAUGBP) 向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。個人のFXトレーダーやProp Firmのプロ向けに開発されており、高頻度取引と柔軟な戦略選択に優れています。特に複数の金関連通貨ペアに対応している点が最大の強みで、貴金属市場における一流のソリューションです。 GoldenEdge Scalper を選ぶ理由： • 金ペアに特化した高度な取引 • 個人およびプロのProp Firmトレーダーに適応 • 優れた取引頻度でチャンスを増加 • 多様な取引ツールで幅広いカスタマイズが可能 • 金取引における最高クラスのEA 主な機能： 高度なテクニカル分析ツールを活用 ドローダウンは10%以下に維持 グリッドやマーチンゲール戦略を使用しない 柔軟なリスク管理オプションを搭載 事前に最適化された設定で即利用可能 資金を守る強力なプロテクション 戦略の特徴： • スマートデータ分析：独自のインジケーターで市場データを深く分析 • 適応型の取引ロジック：市場の変化にリア
Xauren Sentinel Pro
Hasbi Dislen
Xauren Sentinel Pro – MT5 究極のスナイパーエントリーEA｜4つのリスクモード｜プロのリスク管理｜UltraSafeテクノロジー Xauren Sentinel Proでトレードを次のレベルへ！ MetaTrader 5対応の次世代アルゴリズム取引体験。 Xauren Sentinel Proは、資金を守りたいトレーダー向けに開発された高精度スナイパーエントリーEAです。初心者からプロまで、最先端の安全性と特別なアルゴリズムで確実な利益を狙えます。 主な特徴 4つのリスクモード： UltraSafe：最大限の保護・最小限のリスク。 Safe：バランスの取れたリスクとリターン。 Pro：より大きな利益を目指す方向け。 Aggressive：最大の利益ポテンシャル。 スナイパーエントリーアルゴリズム： マルチタイムフレームのトレンド・出来高・ボラティリティ・プライスアクションで高精度なシグナル生成。 自動リスク＆資金管理： ダイナミックロット、日次/週次取引制限、時間フィルター、SL/TP内蔵。 利益確定＆トレーリングストップ： 利益発生時は自動
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
積極的な取引の専門家であるドンを紹介します。これは多方向システムであり、すべての時間とすべての通貨をカバーし、ドローダウンコントロールを備えています。 このシステムは、私のマーチンゲール ロジックの 1 つを使用して、より短い時間とより長い時間で何が起こるかを追跡します。また、ドローダウンに介入する必要があるかどうかも決定されます。多くの人がマーチンを好まないことはわかっています 彼らはアカウントを書き込むことに慣れていますが、私のシステムは違うと信じてください。これはエラーをカバーし、常に動作を続けるために実装されたロジックです。これらのシステムは DD が高くなる可能性があるため、内部 それを制御するために設計されたシステム、市場で最も利益を生み出すのはマーティン社であることを忘れないでください。 グリッド取引の高度な技術を使用した攻撃的なシステムで、市場全体を管理します。最も高度な技術は、エントリーとエグジットのどちらかを制御する保護であるため、ドンヒットでエントリーすることができます。つまり、積極的にエントリーします。 ただし、継続的に累積的な防御を行う厳密かつ複雑なシステ
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
バックテストではなく、実際の取引システムを購入してください。 Live Signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! これは、XAUUSD、XAUEUR、XAUGBP、XAUAUD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF、XAUSGD、XAUCNH などの完全なペアで金または XAU を取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAUUSD、
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
1日のレンジ
3084.27 3109.01
1年のレンジ
2361.92 3136.48
- 以前の終値
- 3091.53
- 始値
- 3089.96
- 買値
- 3107.07
- 買値
- 3107.37
- 安値
- 3084.27
- 高値
- 3109.01
- 出来高
- 61.279 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.54%
- 1年の変化
- 31.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:30
EUR
19:30
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 125.7 K