통화 / XAUEUR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
XAUEUR: Gold vs Euro
3137.39 EUR 45.86 (1.48%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: Euro
XAUEUR 가격이 당일 1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 3084.27 EUR와 고가 3137.73 EUR로 거래되었습니다
금 vs 유로 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 금 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUEUR News
- A growing chorus of Wall Street icons has a message for investors: buy gold
- Neo Energy Metals, 감사 진행 상황 및 거래 현황 업데이트
- Opinion: What Trump’s bitcoin binge really says to Americans about their money
- Gold steadies on Fed outlook, US Dollar strength caps gains
- UBS makes positive revisions to base metals forecasts
- Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank
- London stocks set for weekly decline as investors weigh central bank moves
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record close
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Gold is worth more than ever. A metals dealer shares 3 tips to keep your stack safe.
- Gold Forecast Today 19/09: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
- Gold rally supports gains in London-listed miners
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Gold declines after strong US data offsets Fed rate cut
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
XAUEUR on the Community Forum
XAUEUR을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Hephaestus EA
Evgenii Aksenov
Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.) The price of 399 USD is a promo
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper는 GOLD 및 다양한 통화쌍(XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP)을 거래하도록 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 개인 외환 거래자와 Prop Firm 전문가 모두를 위해 설계되었으며, 높은 거래 빈도와 다양한 전략 선택 기능으로 돋보입니다. 특히 GOLD 관련 주요 통화쌍을 모두 거래할 수 있는 다통화 기능은 귀금속 시장에서 최고의 솔루션입니다. GoldenEdge Scalper를 선택해야 하는 이유: • GOLD 쌍 고급 거래에 특화 • 개인 및 Prop Firm 전문가에게 적합 • 뛰어난 거래 빈도로 더 많은 기회 제공 • 다양한 거래 도구로 폭넓은 커스터마이징 가능 • GOLD 거래에 가장 적합한 EA 중 하나 핵심 기능: 정교한 기술 분석 도구 활용 낮은 손실률 유지 (10% 이하) 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략 사용 안 함 맞춤 설정이 가능한 리스크 관리 기능 포함 빠른 시작을 위한 사전 최적화 설정 강력한 자금
Xauren Sentinel Pro
Hasbi Dislen
Xauren Sentinel Pro – MT5 궁극의 스나이퍼 진입 알고리즘 EA | 4가지 리스크 모드 | 프로급 리스크 관리 | UltraSafe 기술 Xauren Sentinel Pro와 함께 MT5에서 새로운 자동매매 경험을 시작하세요! Xauren Sentinel Pro는 자본을 지키기 위해 설계된 고정밀 스나이퍼 진입 EA로, 누구나 쉽고 강력하게 사용할 수 있는 차세대 자동매매 솔루션입니다. 주요 특징 4가지 리스크 모드: UltraSafe: 최대 보호, 최소 리스크 Safe: 균형 잡힌 리스크와 수익 Pro: 더 큰 수익을 원하는 분을 위해 Aggressive: 최대 이익 잠재력 스나이퍼 진입 알고리즘: 멀티타임프레임 트렌드, 거래량, 변동성, 가격 행동을 바탕으로 고정밀 시그널 생성 자동 리스크 & 자금 관리: 동적 롯, 일/주간 거래 제한, 시간 필터, 내장 SL/TP 이익 보호 & 트레일링 스탑: 수익 발생 시 자동으로 SL을 이익 구간으로 이동
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Don이 공격적인 거래 전문가를 만나도록 하겠습니다. 다방향 시스템으로, 모든 시간과 모든 통화를 다루고 드로다운 제어 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 시스템은 더 낮은 시간과 더 긴 시간에 일어나는 일에 대한 후속 조치와 함께 내 마틴게일 논리 중 하나를 사용합니다. 또한 드로다운에 개입해야 하는지 여부도 결정됩니다. 많은 사람들이 마틴을 좋아하지 않는다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 또는 엣지 시스템 그들은 계정을 소각하는 데 익숙하지만 내 시스템은 다르다고 믿습니다. 오류를 처리하고 지속적으로 이동하기 위해 구현된 로직이므로 이러한 시스템은 높은 DD를 가질 수 있으므로 내부 시스템이 있습니다. 이를 제어하도록 설계된 시스템은 Martins가 시장에서 가장 많은 수익을 창출하는 회사라는 점을 기억하십시오. 그리드 거래를 위한 고급 기술을 사용하고 전체 시장을 관리하는 공격적인 시스템, 돈 히트로 진입이 가능합니다. 기술의 가장 진보된 기술은 진입과 퇴출을 통제하는 보호이기 때문입니다.
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
백테스트가 아닌 실제 거래 시스템을 구매하세요 Live Signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은 -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! 이것은 XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD 및 XAUCNH와 같은 전체 쌍으로 금 또는 XAU를 거래하는 최초의 가장 똑똑한 로봇입니다! 매일매일 뉴스를 확인하며 기술적, 근본적, 감성적 확인이 있는 기회라면 무엇이든 활용합니다! 돈은 참을성 없는 상인의 주머니에서 환자의 주머니로 나올 것입니다! 이 시장에서 당신은 똑똑한 사람들과 경쟁하게 될 것입니다! 그들은 당신의 돈을 얻으려고 하고, 당신도 그들의 돈을 얻으려고 합니다! 가장 정확하고 적극적인 시장분석으로 최선을 다하겠습니다! 행운을 빌어 요! Highligh
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA Semi-Automated Trading Assistant IMPORTANT : On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
일일 변동 비율
3084.27 3137.73
년간 변동
2361.92 3137.73
- 이전 종가
- 3091.53
- 시가
- 3089.96
- Bid
- 3137.39
- Ask
- 3137.69
- 저가
- 3084.27
- 고가
- 3137.73
- 볼륨
- 148.039 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.48%
- 월 변동
- 6.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.71%
20 9월, 토요일