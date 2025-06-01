Currencies / ZARJPY
ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen
8.232 JPY 0.009 (0.11%)
Sector: Currency Base: Rand Profit currency: Yen
ZARJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 8.220 JPY and at a high of 8.239 JPY per 1 ZAR.
Follow South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the South Africa Rand price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZARJPY News
Daily Range
8.220 8.239
Year Range
7.059 8.845
- Previous Close
- 8.22 3
- Open
- 8.22 5
- Bid
- 8.23 2
- Ask
- 8.26 2
- Low
- 8.22 0
- High
- 8.23 9
- Volume
- 2.046 K
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- -0.68%
17 September, Wednesday