Valute / ZARJPY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen
8.309 JPY 0.000 (0.00%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Rand Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio ZARJPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 8.265 JPY e ad un massimo di 8.334 JPY per 1 ZAR.
Segui le dinamiche di Rand Sudafricano vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Rand Sudafricano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZARJPY News
- South Africa Forex Today: Rand stable ahead of South African Reserve Bank rate decision
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/09: Rand Holds Strong (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 11/09: Rand Strengthens (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 08/09: Reactive Movement (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 01/09: Suspicious FX Volumes (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forex Signal 29/08: Holds Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 27/08: Trading Opportunity (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 21/08: Attempts to Grind Higher (Video)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 18/08: Incremental Trend Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 28/07: Rise After Stronger Lows (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 21/07: Curious Momentum Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 18/07: Eyes Break Above 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 14/07: Anxious Reactions (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis today 02/07: Early Volatility (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 01/07: Resilient Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: July 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today: Tests Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 23/06: Risk Jitters (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/06: Liquidity Warning (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 10/06: Near-Term Lows (Chart)
- Why the fragile dollar became funder for other currency bets and why it matters
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today 04/06: Trading Sideways (Chart)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.265 8.334
Intervallo Annuale
7.059 8.845
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.30 9
- Apertura
- 8.30 5
- Bid
- 8.30 9
- Ask
- 8.33 9
- Minimo
- 8.26 5
- Massimo
- 8.33 4
- Volume
- 18.664 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.25%
21 settembre, domenica