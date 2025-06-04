Il tasso di cambio ZARJPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 8.265 JPY e ad un massimo di 8.334 JPY per 1 ZAR.

Segui le dinamiche di Rand Sudafricano vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Rand Sudafricano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.