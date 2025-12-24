The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Price Index (deflator) y/y measures a change in the final prices of all goods produced in the country for the specified quarter compared to the similar quarter in the previous year. In contrast to the consumer price index, the GDP deflator does not include import prices. The data is published two months after the reporting period.

GDP is a numerical indication of national economy power. Currently Japan is the third largest country in the World GDP ranking, after U.S. and China.

GDP Price Index is considered the main indicator of inflationary pressure and is the major indicator used by Japan banks to measure inflation. Since this index is the ratio of nominal GDP which ignores price fluctuations to real GDP which includes price fluctuations, the GDP Price Index also represents the ratio of fluctuations in prices.

When nominal GDP and real GDP are the same, prices do not fluctuate more than in the standard year. When nominal GDP figures are larger than real GDP, inflation is likely to be larger than in the base year, causing the prices to rise. In the opposite case, prices are going down and deflation occurs.

Last values: