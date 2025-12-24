Economic Calendar
The Current Account index measures the difference in the amount of imported and exported goods, services and interest payments during the reported month. The index consists of several components, which are: net trade balance (exports minus imports), net income (interest, dividends) and incoming transfer payments (such as foreign taxes, etc.).
In response to the revision of the international balance of payments standards provided by the IMF, Japan statistics have also switched to the new standards. As a major change, capital expenditures now include investment purchases but do not include grants to developing countries, which were included in the Current Account calculated on a conventional basis.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY , while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Current Account n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
