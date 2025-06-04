Divisas / ZARJPY
ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen
8.293 JPY 0.066 (0.80%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Rand Divisa de beneficio: Yen
El tipo de cambio de ZARJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.215 JPY por 1 ZAR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.299 JPY.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rand sudafricano vs yen japonés. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Rand sudafricano en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ZARJPY News
Rango diario
8.215 8.299
Rango anual
7.059 8.845
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.22 7
- Open
- 8.23 8
- Bid
- 8.29 3
- Ask
- 8.32 3
- Low
- 8.21 5
- High
- 8.29 9
- Volumen
- 12.615 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.62%
- Cambio anual
- 0.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
13:00
ZAR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 7.25%
23:30
JPY
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.5%
- Prev.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.0%
- Prev.
- 3.1%