CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ZARJPY
Volver a Divisas

ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen

8.293 JPY 0.066 (0.80%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Rand Divisa de beneficio: Yen

El tipo de cambio de ZARJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.215 JPY por 1 ZAR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.299 JPY.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rand sudafricano vs yen japonés. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Rand sudafricano en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZARJPY News

Rango diario
8.215 8.299
Rango anual
7.059 8.845
Cierres anteriores
8.22 7
Open
8.23 8
Bid
8.29 3
Ask
8.32 3
Low
8.21 5
High
8.29 9
Volumen
12.615 K
Cambio diario
0.80%
Cambio mensual
2.43%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.62%
Cambio anual
0.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
13:00
ZAR
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del SARB
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
7.25%
23:30
JPY
Índice de Precios al Consumidor excluyendo Alimentos y Energía a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.5%
Prev.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Índice Básico de Precios al Consumidor a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.0%
Prev.
3.1%