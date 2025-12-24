Japan's Adjusted Current Account shows the difference between the reported monthly exports and the imports of goods, services and interest payment amounts. The index is seasonally adjusted.

Foreigners need to buy yen in order to pay for nation's products and domestics obligations.

The current account measures the difference between the import and export amount of goods and services and the payment of profits (the amount of export minus the amount of import). Export statistics reflect Japan's economic growth. Import value shows domestic demand. The selection of goods is the same as in the trade balance figures.

The index growth can have a positive effect on yen.

Last values: