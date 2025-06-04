通貨 / ZARJPY
ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen
8.325 JPY 0.016 (0.19%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Rand 利益通貨: Yen
ZARJPYの今日の為替レートは、0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1ZARあたり8.265JPYの安値と8.334JPYの高値で取引されました。
ランドvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ランド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
8.265 8.334
1年のレンジ
7.059 8.845
- 以前の終値
- 8.30 9
- 始値
- 8.30 5
- 買値
- 8.32 5
- 買値
- 8.35 5
- 安値
- 8.26 5
- 高値
- 8.33 4
- 出来高
- 8.481 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.01%
- 1年の変化
- 0.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
03:47
JPY
- 実際
- 0.5%
- 期待
- 前
- 0.5%
06:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
19:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 91.6 K