クォートセクション
通貨 / ZARJPY
ZARJPY: South Africa Rand vs Japanese Yen

8.325 JPY 0.016 (0.19%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Rand 利益通貨: Yen

ZARJPYの今日の為替レートは、0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1ZARあたり8.265JPYの安値と8.334JPYの高値で取引されました。

ランドvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ランド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
8.265 8.334
1年のレンジ
7.059 8.845
以前の終値
8.30 9
始値
8.30 5
買値
8.32 5
買値
8.35 5
安値
8.26 5
高値
8.33 4
出来高
8.481 K
1日の変化
0.19%
1ヶ月の変化
2.83%
6ヶ月の変化
2.01%
1年の変化
0.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K