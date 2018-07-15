What is currency pair in your trades that often harms you this year?

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  • 30% (16)
  • 22% (12)
  • 7% (4)
  • 4% (2)
  • 7% (4)
  • 4% (2)
  • 7% (4)
  • 2% (1)
  • 7% (4)
  • 0% (0)
  • 9% (5)
Total voters: 29
 

Seen from today's vote,
GBPUSD seems to be the most difficult in trading.


 
Any major pairs can put you in big loss any time, only cross pairs more predictable and stays in control loss
 
Waseem Raza:
Any major pairs can put you in big loss any time, only cross pairs more predictable and stays in control loss

Would you please share your opinion, what is the most predictable cross pair?

We will try it :)
Thanks.

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