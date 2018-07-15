What is currency pair in your trades that often harms you this year?
- What symbol do you like to trade?
- Harmonic Analysis
- TSD_MT4_MR_Trade_0_34
Waseem Raza:
Any major pairs can put you in big loss any time, only cross pairs more predictable and stays in control loss
Any major pairs can put you in big loss any time, only cross pairs more predictable and stays in control loss
Would you please share your opinion, what is the most predictable cross pair?
We will try it :)
Thanks.
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