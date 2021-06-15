Intensity Index

This new indicator allows you to know the intensity of the movements of a certain period. It is a powerful indicator with which it is easy to identify trend changes. It should be noted that this indicator is new and it is likely that nothing similar exists, it is also only available in MT.

A high intensity indicates that during the established period the movement of the price in each bar has been of great amplitude, that is to say, that there is a great difference between the opening and closing prices. The intensity is measured in points.


Parameters:

Period: Period in bars for which the intensity is calculated.


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