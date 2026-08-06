Specification
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account.
Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running.
The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically.
Should be available to report and update on daily basis.
Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same.
Thanks
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Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 30 to 60 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0