I'm looking for a highly experienced quantitative developer (or small team) to build an institutional-grade algorithmic trading platform for MetaTrader 5 and Python.

This is not a simple Expert Advisor. It is a complete trading platform consisting of an MQL5 execution engine, Python AI research environment, machine learning pipeline, and real-time communication bridge.

Project Overview

The system is based on a four-tier quantitative architecture inspired by institutional trading firms.

The platform includes:

MT5 Expert Advisor

MT5 Indicator

Python research and training environment

ZeroMQ communication bridge

Walk-forward analysis engine

Machine learning training pipeline

Portfolio and risk management

Institutional dashboard

Strategy Tester integration

Main Technologies

Required experience with:

MQL5 (Expert Advisors and Indicators)

Python 3.11+

NumPy

Pandas

Scikit-learn

PyTorch

Stable-Baselines3

ZeroMQ

SQLite

Git

Experience with quantitative finance and machine learning is essential.

Core Features

The platform must include:

MQL5

Institutional Expert Advisor

Institutional Indicator

Multi-symbol support

Multi-timeframe analysis

Real-time feature computation

Trade execution

Position management

Strategy Tester compatibility

Dashboard

Performance monitoring

Feature Engineering

Implement approximately 80+ quantitative features, including:

Delta Flow

Money Flow

Volume Profile

Multi-timeframe VWAP

Market Structure

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps

Liquidity

Premium/Discount Zones

Synthetic Level-2 Order Book

Market Context Features

Machine Learning

Develop a complete machine learning pipeline with approximately 2,000 specialized models, including:

Tier 1

Random Forest

Extra Trees

Gradient Boosting

Logistic Regression

Ridge

KNN

SVM

Decision Trees

AdaBoost

Tier 2

Transformers

Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT)

Temporal Convolutional Networks (TCN)

Autoencoders

Tier 3

PPO Reinforcement Learning

DQN Reinforcement Learning

Regime Switching RL

Tier 4

Neural Meta-Ensemble

Gating Network

Attention Network

Bayesian Uncertainty

Regime Adapter

Temporal Integrator

Risk Management

Implement an institutional seven-layer risk framework including:

Fixed fractional sizing

Kelly sizing (optional)

Daily circuit breaker

Equity protection

Dynamic sizing after losses

Breakeven

ATR trailing stop

Portfolio heat management

Correlation management

Hierarchical Risk Parity

Research Infrastructure

Python environment should include:

Feature engineering

Training pipeline

Walk-forward analysis

Purged Cross Validation

Combinatorial Purged CV (CPCV)

Triple Barrier Method

Meta-labeling

Feature importance analysis

Model registry

Auto retraining

Performance monitoring

Communication

Real-time communication between MT5 and Python using ZeroMQ with:

Heartbeat

Auto reconnect

Low latency

JSON messaging

Deliverables

The project should include:

Complete MQL5 source code

Complete Python source code

MT5 Expert Advisor

MT5 Indicator

Documentation

Configuration files

Build instructions

Strategy Tester support

Deployment guide

Git repository with clean commit history

Code Quality Requirements

The solution must be:

Modular and object-oriented

Well documented

Easy to maintain and extend

Optimized for performance

Production-ready

Cleanly structured

Free from unnecessary hardcoded values

Ideal Candidate

Looking for someone with proven experience in:

Institutional algorithmic trading

Quantitative finance

Machine learning for trading

MQL5 development

Python AI development

Financial data engineering

Please include in your proposal:

Examples of similar projects

GitHub profile (if available)

Portfolio or previous work

Screenshots or videos of trading systems you've built

Relevant MQL5/Python source code samples (where permitted)

Your proposed architecture for this project

Estimated delivery timeline

Fixed-price quotation

Your experience with ZeroMQ, PyTorch, reinforcement learning, and MetaTrader 5

Important

This is a large-scale software engineering project, comparable to building a professional quantitative trading platform rather than a standard Expert Advisor. Please apply only if you have strong experience with both MQL5 and Python-based quantitative systems.

I will not select a developer based only on a written proposal. Before I award this project, I expect you to demonstrate your capabilities. Please provide evidence of your experience through previous projects, portfolio links, GitHub repositories, screenshots, videos, code samples (where permitted), or any other relevant proof of your work.

In your proposal, explain how you would approach building this system, what parts you have implemented before, and why you are confident you can deliver a project of this complexity. Developers who cannot demonstrate relevant experience are unlikely to be shortlisted.

Please do not submit generic AI-generated proposals. I am looking for developers with genuine hands-on experience in building advanced MQL5 and Python quantitative trading systems.