FreelanceSections

Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator.

The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible.

Requirements:

  • Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5).
  • Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as possible.
  • Preserve all calculations, conditions, alerts, plots, colors, and configurable input settings where possible.
  • If there are any limitations in MT5 compared to TradingView, explain them before implementation and provide the closest possible alternative.
  • The code should be clean, efficient, and well documented.

Please let me know before starting if you notice any part of the TradingView script that cannot be reproduced exactly in MT5.

When applying, please include examples of previous TradingView-to-MT5 conversions you have completed.

Accuracy is my highest priority. I am looking for a developer who can faithfully reproduce the indicator’s behavior rather than creating a similar version.


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