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Convert Ninjatrader Indicator to Tradingview Indicator

Other Other Converting

Specification

I have a NinjaTrader indicator that I’d like to use on Tradingview. Is it possible to convert it into a Tradingview indicator? I can send you the NinjaTrader indicator if you wanna take a look. Thanks in advance.

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