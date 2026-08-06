FreelanceSections

Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specification

Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA)

I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from scratch.

My goal is to develop a high-quality scalping system with strong risk management and long-term profitability potential. I am not looking for unrealistic promises or "100% winning" systems, but for a robust, well-designed trading robot that can be continuously improved and optimized.

Project Requirements

  • Development in MQL4 or MQL5.
  • Multi-symbol trading.
  • Scalping on M1–M5 timeframes.
  • Compatible with ECN/RAW spread accounts.
  • Advanced trade management:
    • Stop Loss
    • Take Profit
    • Break Even
    • Trailing Stop
    • Partial position closing
  • Advanced money management:
    • Fixed lot or risk percentage
    • Maximum daily drawdown protection
    • Maximum consecutive losing trades
    • Maximum number of open positions
  • Spread and slippage filters.
  • Trading session filter.
  • Economic news filter.
  • Fully optimizable in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
  • User-friendly on-chart control panel displaying all important trading information.

Preferred Features

The developer is welcome to propose the best combination of strategies and technologies, including but not limited to:

  • Price Action
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT concepts
  • Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH)
  • Order Blocks
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Trend filters (EMA, VWAP, etc.)
  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • AI-based scoring or machine learning components (if beneficial)
  • Automatic market regime detection (trend/range)
  • Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions

Important

  • The code must be clean, modular, and well documented.
  • I require the full source code (.mq4/.mq5).
  • The EA should be designed for future upgrades and additional features.
  • Please provide examples of previous projects, backtest results, or verified live performance if available.

I am looking for a long-term collaboration with a skilled developer who has real experience in building profitable automated trading systems and is able to contribute ideas that can improve the overall strategy.

If you believe you have the expertise to build a professional, reliable, and scalable trading robot, I would be happy to discuss the project with you.


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Project information

Budget
100 - 300 USD
VAT (23%): 23 - 69 USD
Total: 123 - 369 USD
For the developer
90 - 270 USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)

Customer

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