MQL5 Other
Specification
Complete TradingView ↔ MT5 Trading Bridge Workflow
The system is designed so that I do all of my market analysis inside a TradingView-style interface while the bridge automatically manages execution in MT5.
First, I analyze the market and decide where my entry and stop loss should be. I then right-click on the chart, choose the desired order type (Market, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop), and place the entry and stop-loss lines. Before confirming the trade, only these two lines are visible.
As I drag the stop-loss line, the system updates in real time, automatically calculating and displaying:
- Fixed risk percentage (1%)
- Risk amount in USD
- Position size (lot size)
This allows me to adjust the stop loss freely while always maintaining exactly 1% account risk.
Once everything looks correct, I click Confirm. If it is a pending order, the order simply waits for price to reach the entry level.
When price reaches the entry, the bridge automatically sends five separate positions to MT5 while also displaying them in the TradingView interface. Five take-profit lines immediately appear in both platforms with their own labels, percentages, RR values, and expected profit in USD:
- TP1: 25% at 1:2 RR
- TP2: 25% at 1:2.5 RR
- TP3: 25% at 1:5 RR
- TP4: 13% at 1:7.5 RR
- TP5: 12% at 1:10 RR
Each take-profit line displays:
- TP label
- Position percentage
- Risk-to-reward ratio
- Expected profit in USD
If I drag any TP line, the RR ratio and expected USD profit update instantly in real time.
If the stop loss is hit before any take profit, all five MT5 positions close immediately.
If TP1 is reached, the first 25% position closes automatically, and the remaining four positions have their stop losses moved automatically to breakeven. The remaining trades continue toward TP2, TP3, TP4, and TP5, each closing automatically when its respective target is reached.
After the trade is active, I have two ways to manage stop losses:
1. Master Stop Loss (TradingView): When all five stop losses are at the same price, only a single Master SL line and label are shown. Dragging this Master SL moves the stop loss for all five MT5 positions simultaneously, with every linked stop loss updating instantly while remaining synchronized.
2. Individual Stop Losses (MT5 or TradingView): If I want different stop-loss levels for specific positions, I can move any stop loss individually. As soon as one stop loss is moved away from the others, it automatically displays its own label (e.g., SL1, SL2, SL3, SL4, or SL5), while the remaining grouped stop losses continue to be represented by the Master SL label. If the individual stop loss is moved back to the same level as the others, it automatically rejoins the group, its individual label disappears, and only the Master SL label remains visible.
The goal of the entire system is that I only focus on market analysis, selecting the entry, and choosing the stop loss. Everything else—including maintaining exactly 1% risk, calculating lot size, splitting the trade into five positions, managing take profits, moving the remaining positions to breakeven after TP1, and keeping TradingView and MT5 perfectly synchronized—is handled automatically by the bridge.
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