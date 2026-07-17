FreelanceSections

Mt5 tradingvirew bridge

MQL5 Other

Specification

Complete TradingView ↔ MT5 Trading Bridge Workflow

The system is designed so that I do all of my market analysis inside a TradingView-style interface while the bridge automatically manages execution in MT5.

First, I analyze the market and decide where my entry and stop loss should be. I then right-click on the chart, choose the desired order type (Market, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop), and place the entry and stop-loss lines. Before confirming the trade, only these two lines are visible.

As I drag the stop-loss line, the system updates in real time, automatically calculating and displaying:

- Fixed risk percentage (1%)
- Risk amount in USD
- Position size (lot size)

This allows me to adjust the stop loss freely while always maintaining exactly 1% account risk.

Once everything looks correct, I click Confirm. If it is a pending order, the order simply waits for price to reach the entry level.

When price reaches the entry, the bridge automatically sends five separate positions to MT5 while also displaying them in the TradingView interface. Five take-profit lines immediately appear in both platforms with their own labels, percentages, RR values, and expected profit in USD:

- TP1: 25% at 1:2 RR
- TP2: 25% at 1:2.5 RR
- TP3: 25% at 1:5 RR
- TP4: 13% at 1:7.5 RR
- TP5: 12% at 1:10 RR

Each take-profit line displays:

- TP label
- Position percentage
- Risk-to-reward ratio
- Expected profit in USD

If I drag any TP line, the RR ratio and expected USD profit update instantly in real time.

If the stop loss is hit before any take profit, all five MT5 positions close immediately.

If TP1 is reached, the first 25% position closes automatically, and the remaining four positions have their stop losses moved automatically to breakeven. The remaining trades continue toward TP2, TP3, TP4, and TP5, each closing automatically when its respective target is reached.

After the trade is active, I have two ways to manage stop losses:

1. Master Stop Loss (TradingView): When all five stop losses are at the same price, only a single Master SL line and label are shown. Dragging this Master SL moves the stop loss for all five MT5 positions simultaneously, with every linked stop loss updating instantly while remaining synchronized.

2. Individual Stop Losses (MT5 or TradingView): If I want different stop-loss levels for specific positions, I can move any stop loss individually. As soon as one stop loss is moved away from the others, it automatically displays its own label (e.g., SL1, SL2, SL3, SL4, or SL5), while the remaining grouped stop losses continue to be represented by the Master SL label. If the individual stop loss is moved back to the same level as the others, it automatically rejoins the group, its individual label disappears, and only the Master SL label remains visible.

The goal of the entire system is that I only focus on market analysis, selecting the entry, and choosing the stop loss. Everything else—including maintaining exactly 1% risk, calculating lot size, splitting the trade into five positions, managing take profits, moving the remaining positions to breakeven after TP1, and keeping TradingView and MT5 perfectly synchronized—is handled automatically by the bridge.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(271)
Projects
342
29%
Arbitration
36
28% / 64%
Overdue
10
3%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(3)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
67%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(13)
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(203)
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
13
Developer 13
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
0%
Arbitration
24
0% / 75%
Overdue
4
31%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(82)
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(32)
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
28
Developer 28
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
(33)
Projects
36
33%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
33
Developer 33
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
XAUUSD Scalping signals provider 300 - 1000 USD
Looking for A verifiable, disciplined XAUUSD analyst with controlled drawdown, consistent stop-loss use, clear communication and the capacity to service a live community. To send daily London and New York signals exclusively in my channel on Telegram
Projet : ONYX SR V2 — AI Scalping Indicator TradingView 30 - 300 USD
Version document : 1.0 Plateforme : TradingView Langage : Pine Script v6 Type : Indicateur d'analyse et d'aide à la décision (non-exécutant) 1. Présentation du projet Nom du produit ONYX SR V2 — Intelligent Support & Resistance Scalping System Objectif Créer un indicateur TradingView capable d'identifier automatiquement des opportunités de scalping basées sur : supports et résistances dynamiques ; action du prix ;
Create POP-UP alert and email alert for a very complex indicator---- HIGH LEVEL PROGRAMMERS ONLY 30 - 200 USD
# HIGH-FREQUENCY M5/M15 CONCURRENT ENTRY SNIPER import time class HighFrequencySniper: def __init__(self): self.target_profit = 25.00 # Targeted Delta Move self.max_execution_time = 3600 # 1 Hour Sandbox (Seconds) self.lot_allocation = "CALIBRATED_TO_RISK" def execute_hft_scan(self, current_price, m5_rsi, m15_order_block): print(f"[SCANNING] Current Kernel Metric: ${current_price:.2f}")
AI PHOTOS to convert video clips 39 - 50 USD
Download the file below to see the job description . If you look for the attached file you'll find all the jobs description . This place has been a great experience to purchase all materials i use and I thinking that someone will write the program for me. Download the file and you will understand the job
Performance-Based Marketing Partner (CPA/Affiliate) for Verified Live MT5 Gold Copier (Targeting 10 Clients) 30+ USD
I run an institutional-grade, high-frequency XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic trading system deployed on a Vantage Live Account. The entire trade copier infrastructure is fully tested, automated, and ready for immediate deployment. We are currently looking for a high-caliber performance marketing partner (Media Buyer, Introducing Broker, or Financial Affiliate) to achieve a highly specific target: Acquire our next 10
HFT / Latency Arbitrage / Scalper needed 30 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 or MQL4 developer with a strong background in low-latency algorithmic trading, market data integration, arbitrage and execution optimization. The project involves developing a high-performance HFT Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD or US30 on IC Markets that is designed for robust execution in both demo and live environments. The EA may use market data feeds (such as lmax,one zero or

Project information

Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0