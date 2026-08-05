Specification
Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data.
In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades!
This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term survival, why don't I just reverse-copy them from a demo account to a live account, and profit from their poor performance?
The problem with this, is spreads, execution speed, etc work against reverse copying. Only those EAs may be fit for this which have large losses, frequently.
Many horrible EAs produce a lot of small losses, and that's how they blow accounts up. Unfortunately, this doesn't work in reverse copying, as due to spreads, execution speed, etc, the small demo account losses reverse copied to real account are still only small losses, not profit!
So, I'm looking for someone who could create first a strategy, and then an EA, which produces:
- frequent and large losses,
- with only rare and small wins
What I mean, is for example take XAUUSD. The EA would need to make frequent, large losses of at least 100 pips, i.e. XAUUSD would go from 5000.00 to 4990.00. Reverse copied a 100 pips loss on XAUUSD would be a nice amount of profit on a real account. But anything smaller than 100 pips on XAUUSD would not interest me, as I have seen numerous times how that would not be profitable at all.
In the meantime, wins would need to be small, like 10 pips or less (going from 5000.00 to 5001.00 on XAUUSD) and RARE. Very important: RARE WINS! RARE!!! Because again, even if the demo losses are large, lots of small wins can wipe out large losses when the EA is reverse copied.
The ideal candidate for this job would:
1) first create a trading strategy. Don't need to give me the exact details in advance, but I would like to know at least what indicators, candlestick formations, or what strategies would be used, so I could compare your idea with those EAs that I have already tried.
2) secondly, I would need to see how could we be sure this strategy would make huge and frequent losses with rare and small wins?
3) lastly, the ideal candidate would be able to create the EA and test it (both backtest and forward test).
For reverse-copying I have already subscribed to a service which offers function, so it is not something you would need to be worried about.
What pairs would do the EA need to trade?
I was mainly looking at XAUUSD as it can have those big intraday movements that can easily hit 100 pips stops. But if you can come up with a strategy for any other pairs, I don't mind!
I was mainly looking at XAUUSD as it can have those big intraday movements that can easily hit 100 pips stops. But if you can come up with a strategy for any other pairs, I don't mind!
Let's have some discussions first, because as I have said I have tested so many EAs here that I'm unsure if anyone could make my idea work? Hopefully, we can come up with something which would benefit not only me, but you too!
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