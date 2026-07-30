Specification
automatic robo sell at bollinger band upwards breach and rsi should above 80 and buy when bollinger breach downwards and rsi is below 30, rsi shoould works only on Gold trade and none ofhe trades
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
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