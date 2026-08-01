Specification
I need a trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that works on mobile for XAUUSD.
=== TRADING RULES ===
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Hours: 10:00 to 18:00 server time only
Buy: When 10 EMA crosses above 50 EMA
Sell: When 10 EMA crosses below 50 EMA
Close opposite position when new signal appears
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
Risk per trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss: 300 points / $3.00
Take Profit: 600 points / $6.00
Maximum open trades: 1
=== TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS ===
1. Must work on MT5 Mobile
2. Include inputs: MagicNumber, RiskPercent, SL_Points, TP_Points, StartHour, EndHour
3. Lot size must be calculated automatically from RiskPercent
4. No martingale, no grid, no hedging
5. Deliver both .mq5 source code and compiled .ex5 file
6. Add comments in code for easy editing
Note: For XAUUSD, 100 points = $1.00
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
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