Specification
Description: I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 Expert Advisor for XAU/USD based on my trading strategy. I require the full .mq5 source code and the compiled file. Trading Logic: Timeframes: H4 to determine overall direction, H1 for supply and demand zones, M15 for trade entries. Buy conditions: H4 trend is bullish, price reaches a valid H1 demand zone, liquidity sweep occurs below the zone, break of structure or change of character confirms the move, fair value gap forms after displacement, entry confirmed by bullish engulfing candle or bullish pin bar. Sell conditions are the exact opposite. Risk Management: Adjustable 0.5 to 10 percent risk per trade, automatic lot size, stop loss beyond liquidity zone, default take profit at 1 to 3 risk reward, break-even after 1R, trailing stop after2R, only one open trade at a time, daily loss limit, daily profit target, maximum drawdown protection. Filters: London session, New York session, maximum spread filter, ATR volatility filter, optional high impact news filter. Dashboard: Display current H4 trend, H1 supply or demand zone, BOS or CHoCH status, liquidity sweep status, FVG detection, current risk percentage, open trade info, and daily profit or loss. Requirements: Clean, well commented mql5 code, bug fixes after delivery, MT5 strategy tester compatible, explain setting that need adjustment
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Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 14 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0