Project: MT4 High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for IC Markets Live

I am looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for IC Markets Live.

Requirements:

MT4 Expert Advisor

Optimized for IC Markets Live

Primary symbols: US30 and XAUUSD

Ultra-fast execution with low latency

Designed to run on a low-latency VPS (NY4/LD4 or equivalent)

Efficient order management and risk controls

Fully commented source code

I am looking for an EA with an HFT-style execution model similar to the fast execution and trade frequency often seen in prop firm challenge EAs. However, my goal is for the strategy to be suitable for live trading on IC Markets, rather than relying on demo-only behavior or broker-specific exploits.

I do not have any existing source code, so the EA must be developed from scratch. I am looking for a developer who is willing to work closely with me during development, testing, optimization, and deployment.

When applying, please provide:

Examples of similar MT4 HFT or scalping EAs you have developed.

Live or verified forward-testing results, if available.

Your proposed trading logic for US30 or XAUUSD.

Estimated development time and cost.

Whether you provide post-delivery support and future updates.

I am looking for a long-term working relationship with an experienced developer who understands low-latency MT4 trading.