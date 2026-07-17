I am looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a professional High-Frequency Trading (HFT) / Low-Latency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The EA will be deployed on an IC Markets Live account and should be optimized for the fastest possible execution using a low-latency VPS located in LD4 or NY4.
The primary instruments will be US30 and XAUUSD (Gold). The goal is to create an EA capable of identifying and acting on extremely short-lived market opportunities while maintaining stable execution and proper risk management.
One concept I would like to explore is the use of LMAX as a faster reference price feed. If you have access to an LMAX market data feed or have previously integrated one into a trading system, I would like to work with you. I do not currently have an LMAX data feed, so if a subscription, API, or additional infrastructure is required, please explain what is needed and whether you can help set it up.
As an example of the type of behavior I am interested in: suppose the LMAX price for US30 moves from 100000 to 100003, while the IC Markets MT4 price is still showing 100000 due to a slight delay in price updates. If the system detects this difference quickly enough, it should evaluate whether a trade opportunity exists and execute immediately if the strategy's predefined conditions are met. The objective is to capitalize on very small, short-duration price movements using extremely fast execution and efficient order management. If you have experience building systems that compare multiple market data sources in real time, please describe your approach and the expected infrastructure requirements.
The Expert Advisor should include professional risk management, including configurable lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, maximum spread filter, maximum slippage, break-even, trailing stop, daily loss limits, equity protection, and maximum drawdown protection. All parameters should be fully configurable through the MT4 inputs.
Performance is extremely important. The EA should be optimized for minimal CPU usage, fast execution, efficient memory management, and robust error handling. It should be designed for continuous operation on a VPS with reliable order execution under live market conditions.
The completed project must include the full MQL4 source code (.mq4), the compiled .ex4 file, and well-commented code that is clean, modular, and easy to maintain. I require full ownership of the source code, with no licensing restrictions, hidden dependencies, or code obfuscation.
Please include examples of similar MT4 HFT, low-latency, or multi-feed trading systems you have developed. If you have experience integrating external market data feeds such as LMAX, please explain your experience, your proposed architecture, the technologies you would use, your estimated development timeline, project cost, and whether you provide ongoing support after delivery.
I am looking for a long-term developer who understands low-latency trading systems and can build a professional, production-quality MT4 Expert Advisor from scratch.
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