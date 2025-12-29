FreelanceSections

I am looking for an experienced MT4/MT5 developer to create a custom technical indicator with the following requirements:

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

  • Platform

    • MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 (please specify which one you will develop)

    • Indicator must work smoothly without lag or repainting

  • Indicator Function

    • Identify trend direction (Bullish / Bearish / Sideways)

    • Provide clear Buy and Sell signals

    • Optional confirmation using common logic (e.g. MA, RSI, ATR, or price action)

  • Visual Display

    • Buy signal: Arrow or label (customizable color)

    • Sell signal: Arrow or label (customizable color)

    • Trend status displayed on chart (text or color-based)

    • Clean and simple layout (not cluttered)

  • Inputs & Customization

    • All parameters must be adjustable from input settings

    • Enable/disable signals

    • Adjustable periods and sensitivity

  • Alerts

    • Pop-up alert

    • Sound alert

    • Push notification (optional, if supported)

  • Risk Management (Optional but Preferred)

    • Display suggested Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR or fixed pips

    • Risk-reward ratio option

  • Source Code

    • Full source code (.mq4 / .mq5) must be provided

    • Code should be well-structured and easy to modify

  • Testing

    • Indicator must be tested on multiple timeframes

    • No repainting after candle close

  • Delivery

    • Compiled file (.ex4 / .ex5)

    • Source code

    • Short usage guide or explanation


    • Responded

    1
    Developer 1
    Rating
    (25)
    Projects
    33
    24%
    Arbitration
    3
    33% / 33%
    Overdue
    4
    12%
    Free
    2
    Developer 2
    Rating
    (16)
    Projects
    19
    11%
    Arbitration
    4
    25% / 50%
    Overdue
    1
    5%
    Working
    3
    Developer 3
    Rating
    (3)
    Projects
    5
    20%
    Arbitration
    3
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    2
    40%
    Free
    4
    Developer 4
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    5
    Developer 5
    Rating
    (1)
    Projects
    1
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    6
    Developer 6
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    7
    Developer 7
    Rating
    (4)
    Projects
    4
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    8
    Developer 8
    Rating
    (6)
    Projects
    10
    30%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    2
    20%
    Working
    9
    Developer 9
    Rating
    (3)
    Projects
    3
    33%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Working
    10
    Developer 10
    Rating
    (86)
    Projects
    118
    69%
    Arbitration
    5
    80% / 0%
    Overdue
    11
    9%
    Working
    11
    Developer 11
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    1
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    0
    Working
    12
    Developer 12
    Rating
    (5)
    Projects
    5
    20%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Working
    13
    Developer 13
    Rating
    (2)
    Projects
    2
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Working
    14
    Developer 14
    Rating
    (1)
    Projects
    1
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    15
    Developer 15
    Rating
    (6)
    Projects
    12
    42%
    Arbitration
    2
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    1
    8%
    Free
    Similar orders
    I'm looking for a high-quality MQL5 reversal indicator that doesn't repaint or lag. Here's a project description: "Seeking MQL5 Reversal Indicator (No Repaint, Minimal Lag) 30 - 75 USD
    I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
    MT5 30 - 50 USD
    I'm looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help with backtesting, optimization, and VPS setup for a prop firm EA on XAUUSD (Gold). Scope of work - Backtest and optimize using high-quality tick data from Dukascopy or Polygon (2020–2025) - Perform Monte Carlo and Walk-Forward testing to optimize parameters like ATR multipliers and risk % - VPS installation and configuration for continuous MT5 operation - Apply
    Ninjatrader developer is needed for automation 30+ USD
    Good day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even
    I need an expert Ninjatrader8 developer 30 USD
    I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project
    Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD
    I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical
    Fix false ORders in CTRADE -PROD-XAUUSD 1.8 Red Magma EA 60+ USD
    This EA is created by someone else but can not solve the issue around false trades. I have put this in CHATGPT to have better performance. Normally you can check this and implement the changes chatgpt is offering. https://chatgpt.com/share/694a9127-1940-8001-9b22-f125f741a780 please let me know if you can not see this chatgpt
    An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD
    "Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
    I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USD
    Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
    I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
    I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
    Fix Issue Indicator BOS 50+ USD
    Fix issue on script Enhanced version of the Red Magma Algo Market Structure indicator with sophisticated) alert system that prevents fake alerts and provides visual/audio notifications based on the trading flowchart logic. What it does (aligned with your chart): · Detects Break of Structure (BOS) after a consolidation · Marks demand zones: o Low-risk zone = origin of impulse (deep pullback) o

    Project information

    Budget
    30+ USD
    Deadline
    to 10 day(s)

    Customer

    Placed orders1
    Arbitrage count0