Specification
I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.
Symbol:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
Timeframe:
- M15
Strategy Logic:
- Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30
- Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70
- Entry only on candle close
Trade Management:
- Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable)
- Risk per trade: input (default 1%)
- Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable)
- Take Profit: 600 points (input adjustable)
- One trade per symbol at a time
Risk Control:
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedging
- Max spread filter (input)
- Max slippage control
News Filter:
- Do not trade during high-impact USD news
- Stop trading X minutes before and after news (input adjustable)
Additional Features:
- Trailing Stop (optional, input adjustable)
- Break-even option
- Magic number
- Works on ECN accounts
Other Requirements:
- Clean, well-commented MQL5 code
- Source code must be provided
- EA must be tested before final delivery.
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0