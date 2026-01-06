Similar orders

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

Creation of Ninjatrader Automated Bot 100+ USD NinjaTrader 8 Developer Needed – Fully Automated Bot Looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript/C#) developer to build a fully automated trading bot . Requirements: Liquidity sweep detection (Lux Algo–style) Fibonacci-based trade entries Fully automated execution Break-even after 50 ticks Automatic take-profit User-defined contract size Details: Platform: NinjaTrader 8 Strategy explained via example videos

Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart

EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD 1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market

I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

Create EA or TradingView strategy for Fibonacci Retracement strategy. 50+ USD I want to create Fib Retracement strategy in EA or TradingView strategy. I should work in 1 min TF with XAUUSD and Use golden zone of fib which is 0.613 for retracement. I can share video of strategy. I will only complete order after doing proper backtesting of strategy. In my manual backtesting it has win rate of 75% and risk to reward ratio of 1:1.5 to 1:1.7 So yes strategy is working fine. You have knowledge of

Need EA for XAUUSD with low drawdown. 50+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. Explain me strategy of EA. If possible include 3-4 trading strategies to make it more powerful and good to use. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I