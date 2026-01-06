FreelanceSections

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation)

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system.

PLATFORM:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only)

TIMEFRAMES:
- Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure
- Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure
- Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input)

INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators):
1) SuperTrend
   - ATR period: 10
   - Multiplier: 1.7
2) XXSS Candle
   - Same settings as SuperTrend
   - Candle color must ONLY change when SuperTrend changes
3) Histogram (XO type)
   - ATR period: 14
   - CLOSED CANDLE ONLY
   - Must NOT calculate on running candle (bar 0 always ignored)

IMPORTANT:
- EA internal logic must match the external indicators exactly
- External indicators will stay on chart for visual confirmation

ENTRY RULES:
- Histogram must show FIRST fresh color change
- No trade if histogram already same color before
- After histogram alert, wait for next candle to CLOSE in same color
- Then check SuperTrend + XXSS same color
- Then entry on next candle

STRUCTURE / CHANNEL:
- Structure based on swing HH/HL or LH/LL
- Channel zones:
  - 0–30 = Buy zone
  - 30–70 = No trade
  - 70–100 = Sell zone

STOP LOSS & EXIT:
- Stop loss based on structure
- If histogram changes color during trade → CLOSE trade immediately
- This applies even if SL not hit

RISK MANAGEMENT:
- Two modes:
  1) Prop firm mode (max 3 simultaneous trades)
  2) Personal mode (max 5 simultaneous trades)
- Risk per trade adjustable

NEWS FILTER:
- High impact news only
- M30: block 30 min before & after
- M5: block 15 min before & after
- Before news: close 80% and move SL to breakeven

ASSETS:
- Forex pairs
- Gold & BTC allowed only until 18:00 broker time

OTHER:
- Alerts required (popup + push notification)
- Manual trade closing must be allowed
- Clean code, no repainting

I will provide indicators if needed. also show you the system 

Files:

PNG
Screenshot 2026-01-06 at 16.24.09.png
676.8 Kb

