Specification
I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system.
PLATFORM:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only)
TIMEFRAMES:
- Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure
- Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure
- Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input)
INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators):
1) SuperTrend
- ATR period: 10
- Multiplier: 1.7
2) XXSS Candle
- Same settings as SuperTrend
- Candle color must ONLY change when SuperTrend changes
3) Histogram (XO type)
- ATR period: 14
- CLOSED CANDLE ONLY
- Must NOT calculate on running candle (bar 0 always ignored)
IMPORTANT:
- EA internal logic must match the external indicators exactly
- External indicators will stay on chart for visual confirmation
ENTRY RULES:
- Histogram must show FIRST fresh color change
- No trade if histogram already same color before
- After histogram alert, wait for next candle to CLOSE in same color
- Then check SuperTrend + XXSS same color
- Then entry on next candle
STRUCTURE / CHANNEL:
- Structure based on swing HH/HL or LH/LL
- Channel zones:
- 0–30 = Buy zone
- 30–70 = No trade
- 70–100 = Sell zone
STOP LOSS & EXIT:
- Stop loss based on structure
- If histogram changes color during trade → CLOSE trade immediately
- This applies even if SL not hit
RISK MANAGEMENT:
- Two modes:
1) Prop firm mode (max 3 simultaneous trades)
2) Personal mode (max 5 simultaneous trades)
- Risk per trade adjustable
NEWS FILTER:
- High impact news only
- M30: block 30 min before & after
- M5: block 15 min before & after
- Before news: close 80% and move SL to breakeven
ASSETS:
- Forex pairs
- Gold & BTC allowed only until 18:00 broker time
OTHER:
- Alerts required (popup + push notification)
- Manual trade closing must be allowed
- Clean code, no repainting
I will provide indicators if needed. also show you the system
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
156
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
2876
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
428
15%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
1687
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
687
34%
Arbitration
33
70% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
81
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Project information
Budget
50 - 80 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0