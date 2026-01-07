MQL4 Indicators
Specification
i want to make a order flow footprint indicator , which show , imbalance, aggressive buyer and aggressive seller .buy/sell order absorption, and at bottom of chart
display 3 rows, showing volume , delta, culminative delta
only apply if you have don this before, or have a similar indicator
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
2
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Similar orders
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USDHello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Project information
Budget
250 - 450 USD
Customer
Placed orders71
Arbitrage count0