Specification
I'm looking for a skilled trader/developer to share a proven scalping strategy on M1-M5 timeframes without using Martingale, Grid trading, or Hedge. Requirements:
- Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes
- Lot size: <20
- Proof of skill: Provide MT4/MT5 trade history report (PDF/HTML)
- No High Frequency Trades
- GMT+1 timezone, flexible hours
- Price negotiable, performance-based compensation possible
If you're a successful trader with a reliable strategy, let's discuss collaboration."
Some additional suggestions:
- *Highlight your expectations*: Clearly state what you hope to achieve from the collaboration.
- *Specify the strategy details*: Mention any specific indicators, risk management techniques, or market analysis you'd like the strategy to include.
- *Emphasize confidentiality*: If needed, include a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive information.
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders33
Arbitrage count0