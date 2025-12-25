I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image.





Requirements:





- No repainting

- No signal offset

- Emphasis on reducing lag

- MQL5 compatible

- Clear, concise code





If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss collaboration. Please don't contact if you can't meet these requirements."





Some tips:

- *Be specific about the image*: Mention the image shows the desired indicator behavior.

- *Define "minimal lag"*: Clarify how much lag is acceptable.

- *Specify the markets/timeframes*: Mention if this is for specific markets (e.g., forex, stocks) or timeframes.



